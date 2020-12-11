Rhody Roundup: What Makes You Laugh?

This morning in our virtual Rhody Roundup.
- Have you had a good laugh in 2020?
- How is your quarantine weight?
- What’s the one gift you wished you had received as a kid and it still bugs you?
Thanks to our panel Doug and Jenn from Coast 93.3 and Rosanna Ortiz CEO of RMO Public Relations.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.