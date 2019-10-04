Rhody Roundup: What are you binge watching?

Breaking News
It’s time now for the Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.

 Our panel this morning Ryan Belmore, Editor of What’s up Newport

 92 PRO-FM‘s Barbi Jo and local comedian, Andrew Williams

A new study says people are now texting on their mobile devices nearly as fast as they can type.

A new survey shows millennials will spend roughly 13 years watching Netflix over the course of their lives!

How often do you netflix binge?

Experts say you should take up a new hobby….To boost your self confidence

Have you recently picked up a new hobby? What would it be?


