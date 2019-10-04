Rhody Roundup: What are you binge watching?

It’s time now for the Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.



Our panel this morning Ryan Belmore, Editor of What’s up Newport

92 PRO-FM‘s Barbi Jo and local comedian, Andrew Williams

A new study says people are now texting on their mobile devices nearly as fast as they can type.

A new survey shows millennials will spend roughly 13 years watching Netflix over the course of their lives!

How often do you netflix binge?

Experts say you should take up a new hobby….To boost your self confidence

Have you recently picked up a new hobby? What would it be?





Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

