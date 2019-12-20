Rhody Roundup: Tripadvisor has released of the most popular US attractions

Breaking News
Westerly police ID victims of housing complex shooting
It’s time now for The Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week…

Our panel this morning Amy pontes from Lite Rock 105, Jared from Chelo’s,

Local Comedian Ace Aceto

Tripadvisor has released of the most popular US attractions 

Statue of Liberty, French Quarter in New Orleans, and Skydeck in Chicago

What’s your favorite?

Rhode Island’s favorite christmas song is “All I want for Christmas is you”

What is yours?

Tomorrow is supposed to be the biggest US shopping day of 2019

Are you going out? Have you procrastinated the holiday? 


