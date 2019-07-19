Rhody Roundup time!

Live Now /
Friday means it’s time to have some extra fun and chat about some entertaining topics of the week with our Rhody Roundup panel.

Joining us today were Alexia from the CW show ‘U Had Me at Kitchen’, Phil Ayoub, Owner of Bow Ties Greeting Cards, and Ed Cabral from WaterFire!

Learn more about ‘U Had Me at Kitchen’ here: https://www.facebook.com/uhadmeatkitchen/

For the scoop on WaterFire, head to:https://waterfire.org/

For info on and products from Phil and Bow Ties, visit: https://bowtiesgreetingcards.com/

