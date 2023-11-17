Friday means it’s Rhody Roundup time as we chat about a few fun topics of the week with a terrific panel. From the best RI food to the worst Thanksgiving side-dishes to a Taylor Swift-themed cruise, we covered it all with Bekah Berger from 92 PRO-FM, Former Miss RI Abby Mansolillo, and Communications Professional, Hugh Minor!

Follow our guests on social media:

Bekah Berger: https://twitter.com/BekahBerger

Abby Mansolillo: https://www.instagram.com/abbymansolillo

Hugh Minor: https://twitter.com/only_hughman