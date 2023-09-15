Friday means it’s Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some fun headlines of the week with a lively panel of guests. From the massive Powerball jackpot to band reunions we’d love to see and more, we had a blast with Social Media Influencer, Kayla Mandeville, Mom Blogger, Courtney Caligiuri, and Comedian, Frank O’Donnell.

Learn more about our guests:

Kayla Mandeville: https://www.instagram.com/k___elizabeth/

Courtney Caligiuri: https://www.modmommy.com/

Frank O’Donnell: https://twitter.com/frankocomedy