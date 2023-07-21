Friday means it’s Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some fun topics of the week with a great panel of guests. Today we welcomed Former Miss RI Abby Mansolillo, Executive Director of NewportFILM Cathleen Carr, and from The Kevin Mc Sports Hour on WPRO, Kevin McNamara.

Connect with our Guests:

Abby Mansolillo: https://www.instagram.com/abbymansolillo/

Cathleen Carr/NewportFILM: https://newportfilm.com/

Kevin McNamara: https://www.kevinmcsports.com/