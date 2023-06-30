Friday means it is Rhody Roundup time as we welcome guests to chat about some fun topics of the week. From Ryan Seacrest being named the next Wheel Of Fortune host to Hot Dad Summer, and more, we had fun with Lauren Ruggiero from Buppy Pets, Barbi Jo from 92 PRO-FM, and Phil Ayoub from Beau Tyler.
Connect with our guests:
Lauren/Buppy Pets: https://www.buppypets.com/
Barbi Jo/92PRO-FM: https://twitter.com/barbidoll
Phil Ayoub/Beau Tyler: https://beautyler.com/
