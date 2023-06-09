Friday means it is Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some fun topics of the week with a great panel. Joining us today were WaterFire’s Ed Cabral, Comedian Ace Aceto, and Designer/Owner of Wild World of AK, Allison Kirwan!

Learn more about our guests:

Ace Aceto: https://www.aceaceto.lol/

Ed Cabral/WaterFire: https://waterfire.org/

Allison Kirwan/Wild World of AK: https://wildworldofak.com/