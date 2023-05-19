Friday means it’s Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some of the fun topics of the week. From first concerts to movie sequels and big spending, we covered it all with Social Media Influencer Kayla Mandeville, Nick G. from HOT 106, and Small Business Owner, Courtney Caligiuri!

