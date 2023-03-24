Friday means it’s Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some hot topics of the week with a fun panel. Today we were joined by Social Media Influencer, Kayla Mandeville, Jess Schiano from 92 PRO-FM, and from Beau Tyler & The Sly Dog Co., Phil Ayoub.
Learn more about our guests:
Kayla Mandeville: https://www.instagram.com/k___elizabeth/?hl=en
Jess Schiano: https://twitter.com/jessontheair
Phil Ayoub: https://beautyler.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.