Friday means it’s Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some of the fun topics of the week with a great panel. Joining us today were Elyse Major from Providence Media, Amy Pontes from Lite 105, and Social Media Influencer Ian Brownhill. From unplugging to artists we need to see and more, we had a blast with this terrific group.
Follow our guests:
Elyse: https://twitter.com/elysepressmajor
Amy: https://twitter.com/amylite105
Ian: https://www.instagram.com/ian.brownhill/?hl=en
