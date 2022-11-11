Friday means it’s Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some fun topics of the week with a terrific panel. From Powerball winnings to unseasonably warm temps and our go to sweet tooth foods, we had a great time and shared some laughs with our guests.

Follow today’s panel on Twitter!

From Newport Style, Andrea McHugh: https://twitter.com/NewportSTYLE

Writer Julie Tremaine: https://twitter.com/julietremaine

Sean Holley: https://twitter.com/SeanHolleySWH