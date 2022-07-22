Friday means it’s Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some of the fun headlines making the rounds this week with a terrific panel. From what we’d do if we won the lottery to beating the heat and relaxing, we enjoyed chatting with today’s guests: Amy Pontes from Lite 105, Lauren Ruggiero from Buppy Pets, and Rhode Island Comedy Hall of Famer, Frank O’Donnell.

To learn more about our guests:

Follow Amy on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/amylite105

Learn more about Lauren and Buppy Pets here: https://www.buppypets.com/

Follow Frank on Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankocomedy