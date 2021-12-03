Rhody Roundup time!

Friday means it’s Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some fun topics of the week with a terrific panel. From Holiday shopping strategies to ‘Hamilton’ at PPAC and the dream TV or Movie houses we’d like to spend the night in, we had a blast.

Joining us today were HOT 106’s Bekah Berger, Singer/Songwriter & Director of Community Engagement at Trinity Rep Michelle Cruz, and Owner of Buppy Pets, Lauren Ruggiero.

Follow Bekah on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/BekahBerger

For the latest happenings from Michelle and the team at Trinity, visit: https://www.trinityrep.com/

Learn more about Lauren and Buppy Pets here: https://www.buppypets.com/

