Friday means it is Rhody Roundup time as we end the week chatting about some fun topics making the rounds. From returning a Winning Lottery Ticket to whether or not you would want to live to 100 and more we had a blast with today’s lively panel: Barbi Jo from 92 PRO-FM, Lifestyle Expert & TV Host Josh McBride & Owner of Beau Tyler & The Sly Dog Co., Phil Ayoub.

Learn more about our guests and follow them on Twitter below.

Barbi Jo: https://twitter.com/barbidoll

Josh McBride: https://twitter.com/JoshyMcB

Phil Ayoub: https://twitter.com/philayoub

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

