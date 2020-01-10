Rhody Roundup time

Friday means it’s time for our weekly Rhody Roundup where we chat about some of the fun topics of the week with a few of our friends. Today’s panel consisted of Fashion Consultant/On-Air Personality Naomi Salvatore, Amy Bruni of Kindred Spirits, and Rhode Island Comedy Hall of Famer/Comedian, Frank O’Donnell.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

