Live Now
WATCH 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Rhody Roundup time

The Rhode Show
Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

Friday means it’s time to catch up with some fun topics of the week as we dive into our Rhody Roundup. From Social Media privacy to bringing a new significant other home for Thanksgiving and more, we had a great time with this panel!

Author/Travel Writer Julie Tremaine: https://twitter.com/julietremaine

Phil Ayoub from Bow Ties Greeting Cards: https://bowtiesgreetingcards.com/

Barbi Jo from 92 PRO-FM: https://twitter.com/barbidoll

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com