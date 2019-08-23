Friday means it’s Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some of the Fun Topics of the week. Joining us today were Comedian Ace Aceto, Local PR Executive & Fitness Instructor, Sarah Dell, and Nick G from HOT 106!

From Taylor Swift’s new album, to our texting preferences and dream vacation homes and locations, we had some fun covering it all.

Follow our guests on Twitter below!

Ace Aceto: https://twitter.com/AceAceto Sarah Dell: https://twitter.com/sarahhdell & Nick G: https://twitter.com/nickgradioshow

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

