It’s Friday and it’s Rhody Round-up time! We have a great panel this morning…influencer Kayla Mandeville, Nick from Hot 106 and Lyslie Smith from Basil & Bunny.

Topics we’re discussing today:

It’s Awards season! Critics Choice Awards, Grammys, Emmys, Oscars are all coming up! What’s your favorite award show and what do you love the most about them?



Big news on the Patriots front. Lots of New Englanders processing this information this morning with lots of mixed feelings. What are we thinking about this news?



Stanley water bottles have been ALL over the news. What’s one thing that you have waited in line for to get? And what about it made it so in demand/amazing for you?