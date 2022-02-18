As The Rhode Show celebrates 13 years on air, it was only fitting that we include former Rhode Show crew members in this week’s roundup. Watch as Shawn Tempesta, Courtney Caligiuri, and Michael Bieke reunite to share their Rhode Show memories.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

