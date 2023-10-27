Friday means it is Rhody Roundup time as we wrap up the week chatting about some fun topics with a terrific panel.
Joining Brendan Kirby this morning are panelists: Phil Ayoub and Alana Cerrone O’Hare.
Learn more about our guests:
Phil Ayoub – https://beautyler.com/
Alana Cerrone O’Hare – https://www.goprovidence.com/
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.