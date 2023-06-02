Welcome to this week’s Rhody Roundup! We’ve got a good one today! Nick G from Hot 101, Rosanna Ortiz from RMO Public Relations and StyleWeek, as well as local entrepreneur, Ed Brady.
We had some fun with these topics today:
TOPICS:
It’s graduation season – what’s one piece of advice you wish someone had given you when you graduated?
Quieting your mind and mindfulness is a big thing that successful people do. You’re all successful people. How do you quiet your mind?
Rhode Island in the summer! It’s the place to be. Where are your hot spots?
