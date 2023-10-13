It’s Friday, which means it’s time for the Rhody Roundup! We’ve got a GREAT panel today. We’ve got – Natalia Paiva Neves from O’Dinis, Rosanna Ortiz from RMO Public Relations and Mike D from HOT 106 joining us this morning!

We’re talking:

IT’S FRIDAY – OCTOBER 13TH. WHAT’S ONE THING YOU’RE SCARED OF? RHODE ISLAND T.F. GREEN INTERNATIONAL AIRPOTY NAMED A TOP TEN AIRPORT IN THE WORLD IN CONDE NAST READERS CHOICE AWARDS. WHAT DO YOU LOVE ABOUT THIS AIRPORT? HALLOWEEN IS RIGHT ABOUT THE CORNER – WHAT ARE YOU THINKING WILL BE SOME OF THE TRENDING COSTUMES THIS YEAR?

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.



