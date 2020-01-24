Rhody Roundup: Music Mania

Today’s Rhody Roundup panel features Harry “Jon Hope” Grigsby, Nick G from Hot 106, and Sarah Dell. They discussed music topics ahead of this weekend’s Grammy Awards.
