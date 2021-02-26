Rhody Roundup: Mix Tapes are Back!

This morning in The Rhody Roundup:
- Travel Experts are saying that this may be the summer of travel. So where is the first place you are packing your bags to go to?
- This past week we were talking about everyone working from home and eating and snacking. Have you been doing this and what is your go-to snack?
- Just like everything else does, things come back around. People are making 80’s“mixtapes” for those they love. So we want to know did you make them? Or did someone make one for you?
