1  of  2
Breaking News
Singer Eddie Money dead at age 70 Police make arrest in deadly Seekonk hit-and-run
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Rhody Roundup: Madonna says no phones allowed

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This morning in the Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week…

Our panel this morning 

PR Guru, Matt Blanchette, Frank Fusaro from Firehouse Theater

and Courtney Caligiuri, mom blogger  at modmommy.com

1st topic  

Madonna has announced her tour will be device-free

Attendees will be required to put their phones and smart accessories in secured pouches ahead of the event, which can be picked up later.

Would you go to a concert where you couldn’t bring your phone? 

2nd topic –

A new study revealing men and millennials are  the least likely to tip–

So we want to know — do you tip? What determines how much you tip?

3rd topic

The smartphone is being considered for induction into the national toy hall of fame —

Alongside Care Cears, coloring book, My Little Pony…

Many people are upset with the smart phone — what do you think?

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams