PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Even as an appeal by a prospective dispensary owner drags on, the R.I. Department of Business Regulation has decided to hold a random lottery next Friday to award five out of six new medical marijuana dispensary licenses.

The event will be highly choreographed, with the use of official numbered balls from the R.I. Lottery, a tumbler borrowed from Twin River Casino and a blindfolded former FBI agent spinning the wheel.