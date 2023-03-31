It’s Friday and that means it’s time for the Rhody Roundup! This week we had Eric Rueb, sports writer for the Providence Journal, Laura Afonso from the popular Instagram account – @BunsandBites, and Amy Pontes from Lite 105.
This week’s topics:
- Everyone here spends a good amount of time online for their job. Now a recent study just shared that on average people spend 147 minutes on social media. Do you find this surprising?
- Yesterday was the Red Sox opening day! Spring is finally here. Are you into the baseball season? Do you care about the Red Sox? What kinds of things do you look forward to in the spring and what do you love to do in Rhode Island around this time?
- A recent article shared the vast amount of side hustles people have nowadays. It seems that most people have one. Do you have a side hustle? If not, what kind of side hustle do you think you would be great at and that you’d enjoy?
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.