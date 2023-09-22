It’s Friday! Time for the Rhody Roundup! We have a great panel this morning – Elyse Major, editor-in-chief of Providence Media, influencer Camilla Akbas from @ShutUpCamilla, and Nick G from Hot 106.

Todays’ topics:

It’s almost Fall in Rhode Island – what are some fall activities that you must do every fall season here?

We had Josh Duhamel on yesterday’s show talking about his new CBS show “Buddy Games” – where a group of lifelong friends compete against each other in crazy challenges. What would be some of your strengths for a show like this? And would you grab some friends to do this?

Rhode Island was ranked 2nd in the nation, only behind Arizona, for the most confrontational drivers. According to the survey, Rhode Islanders were most likely to report that another driver has either yelled, insulted, cursed or made threats to them while behind the wheel. What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen on the road here in Rhode Island?