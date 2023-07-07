It’s Friday! It’s Rhody Roundup time! We’ve got a great lineup today – Elyse Major from Providence Media, musician Becky Bass and our own producer and on-air contributor, Megan Willgoos!
Today’s topics:
- THREADS ARE HERE. WHAT’S YOUR TAKE ON IT AND CAN THE WORLD HANDLE ANOTHER SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM?
- THERE’S A FINNISH ISLAND THAT IS A PHONE-FREE ISLAND, MEANT TO BRING PEOPLE MORE HAPPINESS AND LESS WORRYING ABOUT THINGS WHEN THEY’RE AWAY. COULD YOU DO A PHONE-FREE VACATION? WHERE WOULD YOU GO?
- ARE YOU CELEBRITY OBSESSED? HOW IS YOUR GO-TO PERSON?
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.