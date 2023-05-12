We’ve got a GREAT Rhody Roundup for you today! Olympic summer, Elizabeth Beisel, Amy Pontes from Lite 105, and popular content creator Ian Brownhill are here dishing with us about some of the latest news and trends!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.