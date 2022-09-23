It’s Friday and it’s time for the Rhody Roundup.
Thanks to our panel of guests for joining in and talking about some of the fun stories of the week.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.