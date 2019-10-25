Rhody Roundup: Do you have a favorite child?

Live Now
This morning in The Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.

Our panel this morning —

Mod Mommy blogger, Courtney Caligiuri

Naomi Salvatore, fashion consultant and on air personality

Amy Diaz former winner of The Amazing Race on CBS.

How do you balance friends/personal fun life when you have a kid?

​How do the expectations/reality change when you have a second kid versus your first?

And expectations of being a mom in general biggest difference to life

​A study shows moms are less worried with baby #2 versus baby #1

Having child #2 you are typically more confident

Do you have a favorite child-how do you handle it?


