1  of  2
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at Noon CBS News Coverage: Impeachment Vote in House Committee
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Rhody Roundup: Christmas music may not be that merry.

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

It’s time now for The Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.

Our panel this morning singer/songwriter Billy Gilman, President and CEO of Go Providence, Kristen Adamo, Nick G of Hot 106

It’s beginning to look a lot like distress…

 studies show that listening to too much christmas music can lead to annoyance, boredom… And even distress.

 do you only listen to xmas music this time of year? Or a mix?

Holiday family arguments! We all have them –

Most common – rehashing old arguments, disagreements, putting pressure on the future

Do you have arguments? What about?

Studies show millennials will still go to a mall thanks to *santa*!

Do you still go to the mall? What draws you there?

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com