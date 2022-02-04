Rhody Roundup: Brady says goodbye & music milestones

Today’s roundup panel featured Giovanni and Barbi Jo from 92 Pro FM as well as Katcy Stephan, Social Media Editor for Variety. Watch as they share their thoughts on Brady’s retirement & the soundtracks and artists they could listen to non-stop.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.