Rhody Roundup: Brady says goodbye & music milestones

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- The five Democrats vying for Rhode Island governor raised a combined $1.5 million during the final quarter of 2021, as the race for the state's top job continues to heat up with seven months until the primary.

The candidates seeking to unseat Gov. Dan McKee in the September Democratic primary include former Secretary of State Matt Brown, current Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes and community organizer Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.