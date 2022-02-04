Rhody Roundup: Brady says goodbye, cutting ties, & music milestones

Rhody Roundup_573731

Today’s roundup panel featured Giovanni and Barbi Jo from 92 Pro FM as well as Katcy Stephan, Social Media Editor for Variety. Watch as they share their thoughts on Brady’s retirement, ending relationships, & the soundtracks and artists they could listen to non-stop.

