We’ve got a great Rhody Roundup today! We have singer, Billy Gilman, influencer Teon Cromwell, and Miss Rhode Island USA Mary Malloy.
- Back to school time is right around the corner, what are some things that you always needed to do before you started school? New backpack? New 1st day outfit? What are some of the fun rituals. I used to go to Cherry & Webb with my mom for a new outfit! ☺️
- An article just came out the play dates aren’t just for kids! Where in Rhode Island, especially with the fall season coming would you love to head for some fun?
- Reality shows are popping up everywhere right now. Would you ever do one at this point in your life? What would it be?
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.