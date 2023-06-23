It’s Friday! It’s time for the Rhody Roundup! We have a great panel today! We have singer, Billy Gilman, influencer Camilla Akbas from @ShutupCamilla and Eric Rueb from the Providence Journal.

The Red Flag effect on social media is going viral, where the effect will randomly just select 3 red flags. Mine came up as being single, not paying people back, and messy… all 3 being wrong! What do you think a red flag is about yourself that you don’t mind sharing.

A report came out sharing what your fashion sense says about you. For example… wearing yellow means your energetic and lively. Wearing red means that you’re in control and fierce. Wearing green means you’re reliable. Wearing blue allows other people around you to feel comfortable. What goes into your thinking process when you’re getting dressed?

It’s summertime in Rhode Island… what’s one thing this summer you’d love to do that you’ve never done?