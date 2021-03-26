Rhody Roundup: Arnold Schwarzenegger is “Ready to Serve”

Today in The Rhody Roundup we welcomed Barbi Jo host of The Barbi Jo Show on 92 PRO-FM, Comedian Doreen Collins and Ryan Belmore owner of the website “What’s Up Newport”
Topics:
- Has anyone ever posted a picture of you that you hated and you asked them to take it down?
- According to a recent survey, the majority of Americans agree there is one pizza topping that is the most hated pizza topping of all.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is ready, should the time ever come. A new study out of the U.K. determined the top 20 celebrities and public figures believed to be best suited to ward off an alien invasion.
