Rhody Roundup: Arnold Schwarzenegger is “Ready to Serve”

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RhodeShow-generic-featured-image (1)_1535026204826.jpg.jpg

Today in The Rhody Roundup we welcomed Barbi Jo host of The Barbi Jo Show on 92 PRO-FM, Comedian Doreen Collins and Ryan Belmore owner of the website “What’s Up Newport”

Topics:

  • Has anyone ever posted a picture of you that you hated and you asked them to take it down?
  • According to a recent survey, the majority of Americans agree there is one pizza topping that is the most hated pizza topping of all.
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is ready, should the time ever come. A new study out of the U.K. determined the top 20 celebrities and public figures believed to be best suited to ward off an alien invasion.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams