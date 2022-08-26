What do you carry around in your wallet? What kind of reality TV would you like to do? Are you a people pleaser? We turned to our Rhody Roundup panel – Elyse Major, Editor-in-Chief at Providence Monthly, and Amy Pontes from Lite 105 – for their thoughts on these topics.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.