Rhody Roundup: Are Peeps the Worst Easter Candy?

This morning in The Rhody RoundUp we talked about some of the topics making the rounds this week.

We welcomed Amy Pontes from LITE 105, Comic Tom Stewart ,Podcaster and writer Chuck Staton

TOPICS:

As bad as COVID has been has there been anything that you’ve been able to get out of doing that you’re secretly happy about (i.e. Kids Parties, Wedding, family event)

A psychology professor at Purdue University did A recent study and found that people who give others the “silent treatment’ says it is more about you than the person. So are you someone who has given the silent treatment to someone when you fight?

Easter is here this Sunday, which means it’s time to dye eggs, wear pastels and, depending on your culinary persuasion, eat some marshmallow Peeps. Are they the worst Easter candy and do you love or hate them?