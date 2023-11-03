It’s Friday! It’s time for our Rhody Roundup! We have an awesome and fun panel this morning – Amy Pontes from Lite 105, Nick G from Hot 106 and influencer Camilla Akbas from @ShutUpCamilla. Love this group!
Today’s topics:
- It’s starting to get chilly in Rhode Island… what are some of your favorite winter things to do in our state?
- TikTok made me buy it is one of the most popular hashtags – is there anything that you’ve bought online simply because you saw someone using it on TikTok or Instagram?
- Recently there was an article shared about things that have disappeared with the emergence of the internet – some things are secretly listening in on people’s phone calls — waiting a week for the next TV episode to air —- getting 6 to 8 people in the same spot to play video games — and someone just said, “socialization.” What is something you’ve seen disappear?
