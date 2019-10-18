Rhody Roundup: A big wedding happening in Newport

1  of  2
It’s time now for the rhody roundup!

We’re chatting about some of the headlines making the rounds this week.

Our panel this morning was

-Bow Tie Greeting Cards founder, Phil Ayoub

Lauren Ruggiero, from Buppy Pets

P.R. guru, Matt Blanchette

Everyone buzzing about Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding this weekend  at Belcourt Castle. Your reaction? Do you think she chose the right venue?

Top Halloween costumes for this year include “Pennywise” from “It” followed by a “witch” and “Spiderman” What are your costume plans for Halloween?

A new study says cookies are addictive and one of the reasons is the emotional attachment. The smell conjuring up memories from childhood.​What smell or sound takes you back?


