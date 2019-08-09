Rhody Roundup! 8/9/19

Friday means it’s Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some of the fun topics making the rounds this week. From ideal vacation time, to online shopping influences to our favorite iconic movie shooting locations, we had a blast with our panel!
Check them out!
Follow Travel Writer Julie Tremaine: https://twitter.com/julietremaine
Connect with Amy Pontes of Lite Rock 105: https://twitter.com/amyliterock105
Learn all about The TV Maitre d’ Joe Zito and get info on his show here: http://www.tvmaitred.com/