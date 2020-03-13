Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Rhody Roundup – 3/13/20

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rhody Roundup_573731
main bkg
bkg

Bow Ties Greeting Cards Phil Ayoub, President & CEO of Go Providence, Kristen Adamo and Ryan Belmore of What’s Up Newport join us for the Rhody Roundup.

We chat all things Friday the 13th and superstitions, odd bucket list items and regrets!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com