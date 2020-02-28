Friday means it’s Rhody Roundup time as we chat about some of the fun topics making headlines this week. Joining us this morning were Writer Julie Tremaine, Avenue N’s Nick Rabar and Podcaster Chuck Staton.

Learn more about our guests!

Follow Julie on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/julietremaine

For Nick and Avenue N America Kitchen, visit: https://www.facebook.com/avenuenamericankitchen/

For Chuck and his Podcast, head to: http://chuckstaton.wixsite.com/seniordiscount/models

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

