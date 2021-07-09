Friday Rhody Roundup fun!

Friday means it is Rhody Roundup time as we welcome in guests to have some fun and chat about a few topics of the week. From Jimmy & Rosalynn CArter’s 75th anniversary to what reality show we’d l;ove to compete on to our Summer “Must Do” lists, we covered it all with this terrific trio!
Joining us today were Singer/Performer, Emily Luther, Amy Pontes from Lite 105 & Providence College Professor/Workforce Director, Sean Holley.
