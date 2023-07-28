It’s Friday and time for the Rhody Round-up! We have a great lineup today: musician Pat McGee, Amy Pontes from Lite 105, and influencer Camilla Akbas.
Today’s topics for the Round-up:
- AN ARTICLE RECENT SHARED THINGS YOU SHOULD DO EVERY DAY TO MAKE YOU HAPPY – CLEAN OUR YOUR INBOX, WAKE UP EARLIER, DRINK A CUP OF COFFEE WHERE SOME. WHAT’S 1 THING – WITHOUT FAIL – YOU DO EVERY DAY TO MAKE YOURSELF HAPPY?
- WE’VE GOT A HEAT WAVE GOING ON IN RHODE ISLAND – HOW ARE YOU KEEPING COOL? WHERE ARE YOU GOING AND WHAT ARE YOU DOING?
- THE BARBIE MOVIE HAS SOARED IN POPULARITY AND SALES FOR BARBIE ARE THORUGH THE ROOR, BRINGING LOTS OF NOSTALGIA BACK. WHAT WAS YOUR FAVORITE TOY AS A CHILD? DID YOU KEEP IT?
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.