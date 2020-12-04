Rhody Round Up: Have you Decked the Halls?

This morning in The Rhody Roundup our guests Hugh Minor from The Rhode Island Community Food Bank, Brian Mulhern from CAT Country 98.1, Elyse Press Major from Hey Rhody.

  1. Everyone is decorating early this year.  Have you done it and are you in the spirit?
  2. Are you heading to stores or shopping online?
  3. Most favorite and least favorite Christmas song?

